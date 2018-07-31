Delhi Police cautions people against taking part in ‘Kiki’ dance challenge

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Delhi Police today cautioned people against taking part in the viral ‘Kiki’ dance challenge inspired by a popular song of Canadian rapper Drake.

As part of the dance challenge, people jump out of a slowly moving car and dance alongside it to Drake’s song ‘In my Feelings’.

Posting a picture of a man dancing on the road along side an ambulance with its doors open, the Delhi Police tweeted, “Dancing on the roads can open new doors for you.”

“Dance on the floors, not on the roads! #KikiChallenge is not worth the fun.#InMyFeelings Keep #Delhi roads safe for all,” it said.

On July 26, the Mumbai Police had also warned people against taking part in the challenge and risking one’s life and also the lives of others.

Even the Bengaluru Police had cautioned people against taking part in the challenge. (PTI)