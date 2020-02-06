Delhi HC seeks EC stand on plea to reject AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi’s nomination

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Election Commission’s response on a plea seeking rejection of nomination of an AAP candidate for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his affidavit for the February 8 Assembly polls.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the EC and the AAP candidate from Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi, seeking their stand on the plea by Yoginder Chandolia, the BJP hopeful from the area.

The bench listed the matter for hearing on Friday. (PTI)