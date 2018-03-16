Delhi HC reserves order on Karti’s bail plea in INX Media case

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Justice S P Garg heard the CBI and Karti’s lawyer and reserved his decision.

The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility.

The agency also alleged that Karti has tampered with certain evidence.

Karti has challenged the special trial judge order refusing to grant him bail. (PTI)