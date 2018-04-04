Delhi has no policy on Kashmir: Khuda

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Director General of Police, J&K, Kuldeep Khuda on Tuesday claimed that till date India has not devised any consistent Kashmir policy to effectively deal with the issue.

In an exclusive interview to a local news channel, the former DGP said, “There is no Kashmir policy in Ministry of Home Affairs or Prime Minister’s Office in India”. He said he would say with authority that officers at the helm of affairs in MHA and PMO draft their own policy and follow the same.

Khuda, who remained Chief Vigilance Commissioner, however, added in the same vein that these officers do hold consultations from time to time but any one sitting in the chair, be it Home Minister or NSA, final word will always come from him. “There is no consistent group of professionals in the MHA who had drafted a consistent Kashmir policy to be followed consistently irrespective of government of the day -UPA or NDA”.

When asked about the utility of Kashmir Desk in the MHA, Kuldeep Khuda said, “I will respond frankly and bluntly to this question. The key man in MHA is Joint Secretary, Kashmir Affairs and generally he steps out in less than 2 years”.

He said, “Normally a person with no background knowledge about Jammu and Kashmir gets appointed there and he generally comes from south India or eastern part of India”. Khuda said, after joining the assignment, he has to go through the book from the very beginning and by the time he gets transferred he does not completely understand the subject.

Khuda said Kashmir issue is not a simple issue that you will understand it in one or two visits. He claimed even if you study it for five long years you won’t be able to understand it properly.

“You have to live here and grow up here to understand the psyche of people and how things move here”, he said during the candid talk.