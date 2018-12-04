Delhi govt to hold special drive on minimum wages

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Delhi government will launch a special drive from next week to enforce payment of wages according to the minimum wages act, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said Tuesday.

Workers, who are not getting minimum wages, can file their complaints on the helpline number, 155214, following which it will be looked into by the labour department for taking necessary action, Rai told reporters.

Enforcement teams have been formed to inspect factories and firms to check whether they are paying minimum wages or not, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

The daily minimum wages applicable in Delhi from November this year are: Rs 538 or Rs 14,000 per month for unskilled workers, Rs 592 or Rs 15,400/month for semi-skilled workers and Rs 692 or Rs 16,962/month for skilled workers.

The labour minister said the 10-day drive from Monday would involve spreading awareness among the workers. The officials will hold meetings with employers and workers, apprising them about the increased minimum wages and punishments in case of violations.

Rai said stringent action would be taken against the violators according to the provisions of the Act, which mandates a fine of Rs 50,000 or a three-year jail term or both.

The employers have been ordered to pay wages and salaries to the workers in their respective bank accounts or through cheque, he added.(PTI)