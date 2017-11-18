Delhi govt seeks details of works awarded by PWD in last 3 yrs

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s finance department has sought details of works, including those of flyovers and roads, awarded by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the last three years.

A format has been issued to the PWD to get the details, which seeks information on the name of work, sanctioned cost, justified cost, bid amount, percentage above and below, and remarks, a government official said.

The department has asked the PWD’s principal secretary and engineer-in-chief to provide the details, including those of roads, buildings and flyovers, at the earliest, the official said.

“Number of accepted and rejected proposals has been sought by the finance department. The PWD has also been asked to submit details about proposals which were sanctioned by various agencies during the last three years,” the official said.

According to the department, the details of number of proposals which have been put for tender have also been sought from the PWD.

