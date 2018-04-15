Delhi CS row: Delhi police may question Kejriwal former advisor VK Jain

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former advisor VK Jain might be questioned again in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February, a senior police officer said.

Jain was questioned in connection with the case in February. In March, he resigned as Kejriwal’s advisor citing personal reasons and family commitment.

The alleged assault took place at Kejriwal’s residence on the night of February 19.

The Delhi Police had earlier told a court that during interrogation, Jain said that AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan had allegedly surrounded the chief secretary and assaulted him.

A senior officer said that they were likely to call Jain again soon as they need clarity on certain things.

The police has already questioned the 11 MLAs who were present at the chief minister’s residence apart from Kejriwal, Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, at the meeting where Prakash was allegedly attacked.

On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV system installed at the chief ministers residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy. (PTI)