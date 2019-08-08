Delhi Contemporary Art Week: One-stop shop for best of South Asian contemporary art

AGENCY

New Delhi: Art works by over 50 Indian as well as international contemporary artists including Anju and Atul Dodiya, Anoli Perera, Tayeba Begum Lipi, Ravi Agarwal and G R Iranna, will be part of the upcoming third edition of the Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW).

Scheduled to begin on September 1, the week-long event at the Visual Arts Gallery here will feature both established and emerging artists driving the contemporary art scene in South Asia.

“There is a fresh bunch of artists who are creating compelling work that engage with the rapidly fluctuating infrastructure, economy, ecology, landscape and identity politics of our times, and are pushing the limits of aesthetics in ways that would have been unprecedented even a decade ago,” organisers said in a statement.

The art week will look to generate discourse that befits the shifting lens of the contemporary, they added.

The participating artists will be represented by seven city-based leading galleries — Blueprint 12, Gallery Espace, Exhibit 320, Latitude 28, Nature Morte, Shrine Empire and Vadehra Art Gallery.

“DCAW is conceptualized to be the ultimate destination for established and emerging collectors, and art enthusiasts who are eager to be part of this conversation and want to know more,” organisers said.

Themes of the art works on show will explore a diverse array of issues, the media for which will range from paintings, drawings, photographs, to sculptures, installations and more.

While some will investigate evidences of colonialism and hierarchy in architecture, others will bring forth the complex linkages that exist within questions on labour, capital, production, and caste as well as their association with the ecology at large.

Also, there will be an attempt to understand the impermanence of life along with some trying to foster a fresh outlook and dialogue by engaging in lesser-known practices that exist in the Indian sub-continent.

Participating artists will also include Jagannath Panda, Sachin George Sebastian, Sujith, Vipeksha Gupta, Kumaresan Selvaraj, Sunoj D, Gihan Karunaratne, Mahbubur Rahman, Noor Ali Chagani, Prajjwal Choudhury, Radhika Agarwala, Shweta Bhattad, Arunkumar HG, Puneet Kaushik and Manjunath Kamath.

DCAW is set to continue till September 7.