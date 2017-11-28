Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty moved to Finance Ministry

New Delhi; Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty was today appointed Additional Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, according to an official order.

Kutty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of union territories cadre, was in November last year appointed Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, the order by the ministry of personnel said.

He has been appointed in place of present incumbent Dinesh Sharma, who superannuates tomorrow.

Before his appointment as the chief secretary, Kutty worked as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Kutty had been Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit. He had also been Finance Secretary in the present AAP government. (PTI)