Delhi campaign

Electioneering in New Delhi has turned into a political battle filed with both BJP and the ruling AAP who have not left any chance to level charges against each other. For BJP it is more of prestige than the political edge the party is looking for especially after the Madhya Pradesh and Mahrashtra state assembly debacles. The campaigning for Delhi has seen some of the high pitch and volatile speech deliveries and road shows people must be heaving a sigh of relief after the campaigning has come to end. While those in the political sphere lost their ability to disagree without being disagreeable a while ago, the degree to which the level of discourse, if it can be called that has sunk is there for all to see. The campaigning for the election came at a sensitive time for the nation. However, the way it was conducted hardly reflected the maturity of our democracy. The demonisation of the anti-CAA protests; overuse of anti-sedition laws, even against children; rhetoric that can only be called hateful – all reflect thinking that is at odds with the liberal secular democracy that our nation is. Even the timing of the announcement, in Parliament, of the formation of the trust for building the temple at the Ram Janambhoomi site, lent itself to muted political interpretations. However, the Prime Minister’s assertion about all communities and faiths in India being part of a large family and their inclusive development was a message that needed to be articulated, given the present situation. The state of Delhi represents a unique microcosm of the nation. These Assembly elections, naturally, become a matter of prestige. In an ideal world, the politics and campaign of Delhi elections would be a model for the rest of the country.