Delhi BJP takes out ‘asthi kalash yatra’, immerses Vajpayee’s ashes in Yamuna

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the BJP immersed the ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Yamuna river today after a procession covering all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the national capital.

The “Asthi Kalash Yatra”, which began from Gurdwara Nanaksar around 11 am was led by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party leader Arun Singh, MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and others.

The procession was attended by BJP office bearers and thousands of party workers.

“Many people turned up at the procession, which passed through different parts of Delhi, remembering Vajpayee and paying him tribute,” Delhi BJP general secretary and convenor of the Yatra Kuljeet Chahal said.

The ashes of were immersed in the Yamuna river at Sonia Vihar by Tiwari and other senior leaders.

Similar ‘Asthi Kalash Yatras’ were being organised by all state units of the BJP across the country.

The BJP central leadership’s plan to immerse the ashes in about 100 major rivers across the country has drawn some criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to make political gains out of Vajpayee’s death.

The former prime minister died on August 16 in AIIMS at the age of 93 following prolonged illness. (PTI)