Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session extended for another two days

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session was today extended for another two days and the House would meet on April 4 and 5.

The proposal to extend the session was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and was approved by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

“The Budget Session of the Assembly is extended for two days,” the speaker said.

It is the second time that the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly, has been extended for two days.

On March 28, the session had also been extended for two days. The House will again sit on April 4 and 5.

The Budget Session had begun on March 16 and was scheduled to conclude on April 3. (PTI)