Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, improving slightly from the ‘severe’ level a day ago.
The overall air quality index (AQI) was 364 at 9.30 am.
The minimum temperature was 13 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity level was 82 per cent at 8.30 am. (PTI)
