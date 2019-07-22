Delegations call on Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Governor Satya Pal Malik , during his visit to Kargil, listened to public grievances here on Sunday as several delegations and individuals apprised him about their issues and demands.

Around 16 delegations including All Zanskar Coordination Committee, Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), Bar Association Kargil, Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria Kargil, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) Kargil, Anjuman e Sahab Zaman Sankoo Suru, Ladakh Buddhist Association Kargil Unit, Students Educational Movement of Kargil (Ladakh) and other religious, political and social organizations projected their issues and developmental concerns and sought their redressal.

The deputations put forth their demands for grant of district status to Zanskar, delimitation of Zanskar Assembly Constituency, speedy construction of Nimo-Padum-Darcha Road, early completion of works on the 200 bedded hospital at Kurbathang, opening of Kargil- Skardu road, establishment of multispecialty hospital, establishment of public libraries in various blocks, revival of adventure tourism activities and development of winter sports in the district.

Other demands raised by the delegations included delimitation of LAHDC Kargil constituencies, tourism development package for upliftment of Buddhist monuments, grant of district status and Assembly segment to Drass, construction of Panikhar-Pahalgam-Kishtwar, Hanu-Turtuk and Drass-Tilel-Gurez-Bandipora roads, preservation of the colossal Buddha statues, sanctioning of Special Duty Allowance (SDA) in favour of employees working in Ladakh Division , establishment of Consumer Court in district and early start of work on the construction of Court Complex at Kurbathang Kargil.

Governor gave a patient hearing to all the issues put forth by the delegations and assured them due examination of their demands.