Delegation of media persons meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: A delegation of Media Persons led by Vijay Joshi, Editor in Chief, Press Trust of India, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Wednesday evening. The delegation comprised Sudhir Choudhary, ZEE News; Navika Kumar, Times Now; Khogen Singh, New Indian Express; Bhuvnesh Jain, Rajasthan Patrika and P. Vaidyanathan Iyer, Executive Editor, The Indian Express. The delegation shared with Governor its views about the development scenario in the State. Describing Media as the fourth pillar of democracy, Governor highlighted its crucial importance in creating a well informed public opinion. He urged the media persons to highlight positive stories from the State, depicting its pluralistic values and reflecting the pace of developmental activities here. Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations, was present on the occasion.
