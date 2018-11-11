Delegation of DPs meets Governor

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Displaced Persons (DPs) of 1947 from PoJK, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The delegation requested Governor for early settlement of the claims, of DPs whose families were registered outside the State but now settled in the State, under the scheme of Central Assistance for one time settlement of families of Displaced Persons of 1947 from PoJK etc under displacement Package for J&K 2015. Governor assured due examination of their demand.