Delegation of DPs meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A delegation of Displaced Persons (DPs) of 1947 from PoJK, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.
The delegation requested Governor for early settlement of the claims, of DPs whose families were registered outside the State but now settled in the State, under the scheme of Central Assistance for one time settlement of families of Displaced Persons of 1947 from PoJK etc under displacement Package for J&K 2015. Governor assured due examination of their demand.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
Niharika Singh shares her #MeToo account, calls out Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar
Ezra Miller reveals #MeToo story, was harassed as minor
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Pahuna’ to hit the screens on December 7
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper