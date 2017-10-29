Delegates Session today: NC resolves to protect JK’s special status

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday chaired a meeting of the party’s working committee and reiterated the resolve to protect Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and ensure that all the three regions of the state were united against the “forces inimical to its peace, dignity and prosperity”.

He chaired the meeting of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the NC, at the party headquarters, ‘Nawa-e-Subha’, here, an NC spokesman said.

NC Working President Omar Abdullah and other senior party leaders from all the three regions of the state — Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu — were present at the meeting, he added.

The NC President took stock of the preparations for tomorrow’s delegate session of the party at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here, the spokesman said.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdullah said the party was based on the bedrock of public service and selfless struggle.

“It is this ethos that has guided the party over the past almost eight decades and we should continue to pass on and protect this legacy.

“Politics is the most effective tool to bring about a change for the better, improve the lives of our people and resolve issues,” he said.

The NC president reiterated the party’s resolve of protecting Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and ensuring that all the three regions of the state were united against the “forces inimical to its peace, dignity and prosperity”, the spokesman said.

He added that the meeting unanimously cleared all the three resolutions slated to be passed at the delegate session tomorrow.

The resolutions were related to the prevailing situation in the state, the spokesman said.