Delay in release of funds becomes stumbling-block for Jammu AIIMS

JAMMU: Delay on the part of State Government in releasing Rs 4.63 crores to Deputy Commissioner, Samba for relocating 204 nomadic families is acting as one of the biggest stumbling block in expediting work on setting up of AIIMS at Vijaypur.

So far, land measuring 1,951 Kanals and 3 Marlas has been identified and finalised for establishment of AIIMS at Vijaypur.

According to official sources, the matter with regard to transfer of land measuring 293 Kanals and 13 Marlas, to Health and Medical Education Department has been taken up with the State Revenue Department.

The demand of Rs 6.61 crore has been projected with Planning Department for transfer of forest land measuring 1,395 Kanals and 17 Marlas in favour of Health and Medical Education Department. For acquistion of private land measuring 176 Kanal and 19 Marlas, an amount of Rs 8 crores has been released to Collector, Land Acquistion Samba for initiating the necessary acquisition proceedings.

Official sources said that every time nomadic population is targeted elsewhere the government machinery develops a cold feet in initiating relocation work and the same is delaying the entire process.

Referring to setting up of medical colleges, official sources claimed the Govt of India had sanctioned five new medical colleges in the State at identified districts of Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua with Rs 189 crore for each on a funding pattern of 90:10 basis.

Out of five medical colleges, the construction works on three at Anantnag, Baramulla and Rajouri has been taken up through JKPCC and R&B.

Funds worth Rs 45.03 crores at the rate of Rs 15.01 crore per college, stands released by the Centre to the executing agencies. Besides, Rs 2.10 crores at the rate of Rs .70 crore per college were also released as matching share from the State under Capex Budget 2016-17 to the executing agencies.