Delay in arrest of Parihar brothers’ killers resented

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Youths of District Kishtwar on Saturday held a meeting in which the participants strongly criticised delay in arresting the killers of Parihar brothers.

The Youth leader Joginder Bhandari and Rinku Sen said that a period of 24 days has elapsed but the SIT constituted for tracing out the aforesaid culprits could not identify and bring them to book. They demanded that action should be taken in this direction to trace out the killers and bring them before law.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion include Anil Sharma, Gh Hussain Ganai, Mohd Ashraf Ganai, Shanker Singh Wazir, Satpal Singh, Ranjeet Sharma, Surjeet Singh Badyal, Sanjay Bhagat, Akhter Sheikh, Tariq Patri, Farooq Lone and Jaffar Butt.