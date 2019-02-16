Dehradun markets remain closed to pay homage to slain CRPF soldiers

Dehradun: Markets remained closed in Dehradun on Saturday as a mark of respect to 40 CRPF personnel, including two from Uttarakhand, killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
The closure call given by Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal was supported by more than 260 social organisations, Mandal official Vipin Nagaliya said.
Petrol pumps in the city were also closed for five hours.
However, medical stores were kept out of the ambit of the bandh, he said.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event after Pulwama attack
Kangana to direct film on her life, says won’t be a ‘propaganda’
Aziz Ansari opens up about accusation of sexual misconduct
Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th Grammy win
Was told I only belonged to commercial cinema: Madhuri Dixit Nene
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper