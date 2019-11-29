Degree College Poonch celebrates World AIDS Day

State Times News

POONCH: Govt. Degree College Poonch in collaboration with J&K AIDS Control Society Jammu celebrated ‘World AIDS Day’ on Friday by organizing a symposium on the topic ‘HIV/AIDS and drugs as Societal Threat’ under the banner of Red Ribbon Club of the College. Prof. Tajinder Singh, Principal of the college presided over the function and raised awareness on HIV/AIDS in his presidential speech. He also highlighted the role of communities in AIDS response. Dr. Jabsir Singh delivered a detailed lecture on the HIV/AIDS awareness. All the staff members and students participated in the function. 10 students participated in the symposium wherein Mobeen Khan, Jasvinder Singh and Zarafat Hussain were placed at first, second and 3rd positions respectively. The certificates were distributed among all the participating students.

Prof. Nusrat Koser, Finance Officer of Red Ribbon Club presented the welcome address. Dr. Amjed Ali, Assistant Prof. of Urdu conducted the proceedings of the programme whereas Dr. Atieq Ul Rehman presented the vote of thanks.