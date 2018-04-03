‘Defunct State Subject Commission cause of worry’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The defunct State Subject Commission has resulted into manifold hardships to common people.

This was stated by Pardeep Singh, a youth while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Pardeep Singh said that State Subject Commission in the absence of Chairman has become the cause of worry for many as thousands of genuine litigants are for the past more than one and half years as they have to satisfy themselves with next date of hearing.

He accused the Government of being non-sensitive towards common masses.

He said that Govt is working on papers only and it is because of this fact that the Chairman of State Subject Commission who is more or less bedridden for last more than one and a half years has not been substituted by new incumbent.

He resented against the rules which say that to pass a particular case the quorum comprising Chairman and members is a must but in absence of Chairman only dates are being given aggravating the agony of the people.

Giving details of his case, he claimed that he is a genuine State Subject holder and his land has been illegally taken over by non-state subject persons having migrated from village Malkhanwala, District Sialkot but have obtained fake State subjects on the basis of fraud and misrepresentation. He said that he is in possession of revenue record which clearly proves that aforesaid persons are having fake state subjects.

He further said that he has been running from post to pillar and has been representing his case before various Ministers and Officials in Govt from time to time but all his efforts have failed to yield results.