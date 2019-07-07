Defunct J&K State Women Commission without office, chairperson since June 2018

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women and Child Rights, shortly known as State Women’s Commission (SWC) has become completely defunct during the Governor’s and President’s Rule. While the Government has failed to appoint a chairperson for the statutory body since the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nayeema Ahmad Mehjoor resigned in June 2018, the newly created J&K State Law Commission (SLC) has grabbed both of its offices in Srinagar and Jammu.

Ms Mehjoor, who served with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for several years after working with All India Radio in Srinagar, had joined PDP years after her return from London. On June 24, 2015, she was appointed as Chairperson SWC by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s PDP-BJP government for a statutory term of 3 years. Just three days short of completing her term, she resigned on June 20, 2018—a day after the BJP withdrew support from the coalition government and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tendered her resignation.

On June 30, 2019, Ms Mehjoor has announced her resignation from PDP and politics, lamenting that her dreams had been shattered by ‘killing of youths every day’. Her resignation from the party has come after nearly two dozen stalwarts have quit Ms Mufti’s party after PDP losing power in June 2018.

SWC has been rendered completely defunct as the Government has not appointed new Chairperson in the last one year. SWC had been established in March 2,000 after the J&K Legislature enacted J&K State Commission for Women Act, 1999. It remained headless for about 7 years from 2003 to 2010.

In the year 2018, J&K Government during Governor’s Rule went for radical amendments to the law and replaced it with J&K State Commission for Women and Child Rights Act, 2018. Under the law, it had to constitute the full commission, comprising one Chairperson and four members. However, neither a search committee was constituted nor any appointment made for about a year.

Days after retired judge of J&K High Court, M.K. Hanjura was appointed as the first Chairman of the newly created State Law Commission in March 2019, SWC was directed to clear out offices at both Bahu Plaza in the winter capital of Jammu and Shergarhi Complex old Legislature Complex) in the summer capital of Srinagar. Even as the officials of the headless SWC resisted and a tug-of-war persisted for several days, SLC took over all but one room of the SWC in Srinagar.

“Our record has been dumped in just one room and we have no place to sit. Over 200 cases are pending for approval of the Chairperson. Our commission is virtually and literally defunct. We come here for a few hours and go back”, said an official posted with SWC.

Principal Secretary Planning & Development and Social Welfare, Rohit Kansal, confirmed that no appointment had taken place to make the SWC functional in the last about one year. “But I can assure you that the Government is going to make the commission fully functional”, Kansal said.

SWC is supposed to perform multiple functions including investigating and examining the matters relating to the safeguards provided to the women under the constitution and other laws; making recommendations to the government on improving the condition of women; reviewing the existing state laws affecting the women and making recommendations to the government for their amendment, if any. The commission also takes up the cases of violation of women’s rights with the authorities concerned.