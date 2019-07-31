Defunct CT scan machine, lift adding woes to GMC patients, attendants: CSD

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Computed Tomography (CT) Scan machines installed at Government Medical College (GMC) has not been working and lying defunct for most of times.

This was stated by Puneet Singh Jamwal, State President Civil Society for Development while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

Jamwal said that the patients and their patients are facing many hardships forcing them to go to private diagnostic centres. He said that the another CT scan unit working on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode installed at Government Medical College is running round the clock.

“This is a matter of shame that one unit belonging to GMC was lying defunct for months together and another unit belonging to some private firm which has been provided with a handsome area inside the hospital premises is running round the clock thus causing inconvenience to public and a big loss to government exchequer,” he said, adding that one of the two main lifts of GMC is not working hence causing inconvenience to the patients and their attendants.

Jamwal urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene and take necessary measures as GMC is the biggest heath centre in Jammu and its erosion will lead direct impact on the life of people of Jammu division.