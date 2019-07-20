Deficiency of infra, staff put question mark on existence of GMC’s SSH

JAMMU: Plagued with too many deficiencies, Government Medical College Jammu’s Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) in Jammu is hugely grappling with inadequate space to house all important Emergency Wing and space for carrying out various clinical and diagnostic tests.

SPECIAL REPORT

Such is the state of affairs of the supposedly the premier health institution in the winter capital that patients in critical conditions are first to be admitted in the Emergency Wing of Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital for onward referral to the SSH. In the process critical time is lost specifically for cardiac and neurosurgery patients. Things get further complicated as the patients have to travel more than a kilometer through PVR (KC) Cineplex Road. In case of show-time, it is nightmare for heart or critical accident patients to be stuck in traffic jams. The traffic problem is also being faced by on-call doctors from GMC. The other infirmities in the SSH, inter-allia include dependence on just one operational lift, one medicine shop, one power backup plant, one oxygen plant and no adequate parking or separate budget.

The SSH has a unique distinction of being the only hospital in the State with no DDO powers to the Superintendent.

With PSC unable to fill vacant posts of senior faculty doctors, no specialized Resident Doctors are available in the SSH, which makes it virtually impossible to run this hospital 24x7x365.

All these unresolved issues leave question marks on SSH’s very existence in the first place due to official apathy and indifference of the government.

“All these niggling issues have been going on for a long. Since Jammu AIIMS is nowhere in sight, one can only hope the Governor’s rule to overcome all these shortcomings immediately to improve ever deficient Jammu medicare facilities”, said a prominent citizen on condition of anonymity.