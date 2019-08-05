Defeat exploitative, divisive politics of BJP: Tara Chand

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Tara Chand on Sunday exhorted upon the party workers to defeat exploitative and divisive politics of BJP saying that Congress is the only unifying force which stands guarantee to secular fabric in the country.

While addressing a meeting of party workers in Pargwal area of Chhamb constituency, Tara Chand cautioned party workers against exploitative and divisive politics being played by some parties for electoral gains in the country and State. Tara Chand said that the ruling dispensation at the Centre and previous regime in Jammu and Kashmir have done enough damage to the peace and development of the country and State, resulting in deep alienation among people, who feel betrayed and cheated by previous BJP Government in J&K. “Promises made with people during 2014 elections by BJP have fallen flat as not even a single promise was fulfilled, rather the contradiction in their approach and subsequent ‘U-turns’ from time to time pushed the State to a darkest era,” he asserted.

Tara Chand further asked party workers to strengthen their activities at grass root levels. He also advocated holding Assembly elections in J&K at the earliest for addressing burning issues of general public as under President’s Rule people from all three regions of the State are facing extreme hardships in getting their issues redressed.

Tara Chand also expressed concern over present situation in J&K and sought clarification from the Centre to end the uncertainty. He said that deployment of additional forces, issuance of orders by different Departments and security advisory asking tourist and Amarnath Yatris to leave the Valley have created a sense of panic among people. “All this leads to speculation that something is happening behind the curtains. We want to know what is going on. We want the Centre and State to tell people what is happening for ending feeling of uncertainty prevalent among people,” he said.