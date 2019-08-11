Defaulters booked, fined under Shops & Establishment Act

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mobile Magistrate, Sanjeev Gandotra, on Saturday imposed fine of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000 on Vaishno Dhaba, Maheshpura Chowk, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu and Chatty’s Corner C/o Veekage Foods Corporation, Opp. Vermani 168-A, Nanak Nagar, Jammu respectively.

The names of the defaulters are Ashu Kumar Alias Pawan and Madhu Jain, wife of Kamal Jain, who was also imprisoned for six hours under Shops and Establishment Act, 1966.

In the said cases, the challans were presented before the court of law against the defaulters and Labour Department was represented by Pawan Bhatti, Labour officer Prosecution.

Renu Bala Saini, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Jammu appealed Jammuites not to employ any child for domestic purpose or in commercial establishments to avoid legal action under the law.