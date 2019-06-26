Deepika crowned 2nd Runner-Up in Mrs India Globe 2019

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deepika Pareek made Jammu proud by winning two Crowns viz 2nd Runner-Up and Mrs Talented at Mrs India Globe-2019, which was organised from 18th June to 22nd June, 2019 by Reddwings Productions of India with BeingShe, an event management firm of UAE at Dubai. Both companies conducts events and workshops for women empowerment. StarPlus Middle East, AsiaNet, 891 Radio4, Filmfare, Kiara, Studio8 etc were amongst the leading sponsors of the event at Dubai.

Ravi Ranjan Kumar, owner of Reddwings Productions, through a message, conveyed that Mrs India Globe is one of toughest competition of its kind and in 2019, after selection events in major States of India, only thirty two finalists made it to the final event. He said that Deepika is actually the best amongst all Indian contestants, as she represented ethnic and cultural shades of India in true sense on foreign soil, which actually makes her apt for the title of ‘Mrs India Globe 2019 – Indian Continent’. He informed that she will soon be felicitated in forthcoming national events of Mr & Ms India Globe 2019 as ‘Brand Ambassador of Mrs India Globe 2020’ and will be spearheading all the drives of Reddwings for empowerment of Indian women across the Globe, especially in India.

Deepika, an Army Officer’s wife, is very entrepreneurial, creative and dynamic and has been contributing in women and children empowerment through various drives and NGOs voluntarily. She is a true flag-bearer of unsung achievements and contribution of dignified married ladies. Her achievements presently included beautification of Nainital Cantonment, especially using scrap and reusable materials. She emerged to be crowned after the rigourous four days of grueling schedule including talent round, pageant introduction and public speeches, pageant and fashion interviews, analytical questions by judges and sessions of health, Yoga fitness and multiple choreographies in sterling attires.