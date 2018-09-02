Deepak’s century helps SKUAST-J to beat Gorakhpur University

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) won first match in the ongoing All India Vice-Chancellor’s T-20 Cricket Tournament by beating Gorakhpur University of Uttar Pradesh comprehensively.

Batting first after electing to bat, SKUAST-Jammu scored a healthy 220 for the loss of three wickets. The highlight of the SKUAST-J innings was the record breaking innings by Deepak Sharma who scored a brilliant century and put on 159 runs for the opening wicket with Mohd Razzak who scored a fine 28. Such was the dominance of Deepak’s inning that almost all the participating teams and locals were cheering for him, he hit as many as 15 sixes couple of which were more than 100 meters long and into the adjoining Bazar.

In reply the Gorakhpur University in trying to score runs at a brisk pace kept loosing wickets at regular intervals and they could only muster 85 runs in pursuit thus giving SKUAST-J a huge victory.

Kuldeep Singh was at his devastating best claiming seven wickets for 12 runs which included a hat-trick.

Deepak Sharma was declared as the Man of the Match for his brilliant performance with the bat. SKUAST-J will face Jalgaon University in the next match.

The SKUAST-Jammu team is playing under the supervision of Coach Kewal K Raina and Manager Hardeep Singh.