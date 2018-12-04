DEEP-ROOTED

Share Share 0 Share 0

The arrest of 18 terrorists-sympathisers in Kashmir could be the largest catch in the anti-terror operations carried out by the security agencies. On the ground this could be used as game changer but what is concerning is that the incident shows the spread of terrorism deep into the civil life. It was in this time last year Pakistan had called for de-escalation of tensions on the borders so that some pressure on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) can be lifted. Such a de-escalated vigil suits Pakistan to push in terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent kills of over a dozen terrorists fortifies the argument. The current year has seen an escalation of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which infact was done to push in terrorists. Thus all efforts to normalise relations between the neighbours look to have brought no good returns and will have direct impact on the Jammu and Kashmir as the State has been bearing the brunt of terrorism exported by the neighbouring country. India has been time to time taking up the issue of terrorism exported by the neighbouring country at various occasions including at the United Nations Security Council meeting but till date it has been denying its role in any terror activities in India. In the parleys at Islamabad during the ‘Heart of Asia’ meet few years back Union Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj asked the international community to ensure that the forces of terrorism and extremism do not find sanctuaries and safe havens in “any name, form or manifestation” and decided to engage in “comprehensive” dialogue with Pakistan to usher in peace and security. J&K has borne the direct impact of terrorism for the last three decades and as envisaged if the dialogue can bring in the elusive change then peace has a chance of survival in the continent, which will help in clearing the prevailing political uncertainty. Describing cross-LoC travel and trade as a historic breakthrough between India and Pakistan, former Chief Minister Mufti Mohd Sayeed had highlighted the need to take ‘peace initiative’ to the next level by opening more trading and travel points across the State. Crediting India’s powerful democratic institutions as the real factor behind its rise as a leading world power, Mufti had said Pakistan, on the other hand, continues to grapple with political uncertainty even after almost 70 years of its existence. Administration and security agencies are doing the best to contain but to bring in more effective results peoples’ participation too becomes imperative and not in the shape of ‘stone-throwers’ but becoming an extended arm of the agencies fighting terror in Kashmir.