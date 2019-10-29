Deep appointed PMJKYPPA President for J&K, Ladakh

State Times News

JAMMU: The national body of Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojna Prachar Prasar Abhiyan (PMJKYPPA) on Monday appointed Deep Ji Pandit as President for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The letter of appointment was presented by Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopthy, Unani, Sidda and Homeopathy and MoS Defence, who is also Chief Patron of the Mission, in presence of National Secretary (Organisation) PMJKYPPA, Jaighosh Maharaj and National Executive members.

Apart from being the media consultant and planner, Deep ji Pandit remained active in social activities since long. He also remained associated with many magazines and newspapers, and is presently head of a reputed telecom company.