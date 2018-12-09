Dedicated Special Security Force legislation for Governor approved

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The SAC has approved the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Special Security Force Bill, 2018’’, envisaging constitution and regulation of a separate security force in for providing proximate security to the Governor, members of his immediate family and matters connected therewith.

The legal framework related to constitution and regulation of a separate security force in the State of Jammu and Kashmir for providing proximate security to the Chief Minister, members of his immediate family and other connected matters, is contained in the Jammu and Kashmir Special Security Group Act, 2000. There is no provision contained in the said Act related to matters, for providing proximate security to the Governor of State and his immediate family members. A need has been felt to have an effective mechanism in place for constitution and regulation of a separate security force in the State of Jammu and Kashmir for providing proximate security to the Governor and his family members.