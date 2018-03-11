DECODING JKP HYPOCRICY; Pro Pak slogans: Nowshera youth booked; Akbar Lone & Co left

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: What could be the worst example of double standards of Jammu and Kashmir Police than booking four Nowshera protestors under various sections of law for raising pro-Pakistan slogans to demonstrate anger for not granting district status to the area? While unprecedented swiftness was shown in slapping 124A and 153A of the CrPC under FIR 33/2018 against Arun Gupta, Ashi Gupta, Gurmeet Singh, Avtar Singh -by the police, no effort was made even to take belated action against Member Legislative Assembly Mohammed Akbar Lone for yelling “Pakistan Zindabad” in Legislative Assembly on February 11 this year.

While the Nowshera offenders are on run, Akbar Lone, the former Speaker and minister in Omar Abdullah led National Conference-Congress government justified the slogan in full media gaze outside the State Legislature. Is pro-Pakistan slogan less anti-national when raised in Legislative Assembly and more heinous when yelled outside the precincts of Legislature like in Hindu-dominated Nowshera.

Why Akbar Lone only, every other day, Kashmir keeps reverberating with Pakistan Zindabad slogans but the police prefers to look to the otherside and remain muted. The hypocrisy becomes more pronounced on every national event-Independence Day and Republic Day-when pro-Pakistan slogans keep ranting in the Valley. The police must be behaving like ostrich when in the Kashmir hinterland and urban townships national anthem of Pakistan is played during cricket tournaments or by women activists led by Dukhtaran-e-Chief Asia Andrabi. None of her supporters has even been booked for raising anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans.

Even the ‘friends’ of Pakistan in separatist camp and mainstream polity know that Nowshera protesters’ never meant what they chanted, as their anger was against the government but what about those who trample Indian Tricolour and greet soldiers with Pakistan slogans on regular basis in the Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police become pro-active selectively and raises hands while confronting Pak lackeys and Jihadis in Kashmir.

“Nowshera Police has warned the people not to indulge in any kind of “unlawful” activity in the name of agitation in violation to law of the land”, a police spokesman said, forgetting Shopian where stone-pelting mob attacked the army by chanting anti-India and pro-Pakistan and pro-Azadi slogans.

Who will decode the hypocrisy of Jammu and Kashmir Police?