Declining interest in agriculture

Dear Editor,

India is basically an agricultural society, where around 60-70 per cent of our population is dependent on it. Past 20 years of economic reforms have brought growth in services and manufacturing sectors but contribution of agriculture has been coming down. It is now currently close to 16-17 per cent of GDP as per Government of India statistics. The interest of the society in this field is declining day by day. It is very simple to observe this change even in our locality. If we go 15 years back, I remember those days when a large number of farmers (including females and children) could be seen working in the fields growing various types of crops such as wheat, paddy, pulses and vegetables. I still remember those days when farmers with a plough on their shoulders were seen going towards their fields along with bullocks. They were hardworking people. For them, farming was not a profession for earning money but a habit to keep themselves fit and busy. They considered the cultivable land to be their Annadatta (God offering food). Leaving land uncultivated was considered a bad practice. They were poor economically but were too rich by heart. Many of them have passed away at present and some of their colleagues are at the verge of old age. Even at old age, they have not abandoned the good habit of farming. They still work in the fields as per their strength.

Now, after a period of 15 years, the whole scenario has changed. The present generation has no interest in this noble job. There is a major shift in the source of income from agriculture sector to non-agriculture sector as there is little risk of economic loss in the later. People prefer to devote maximum of their time in non-agriculture sector for earning as maximum as possible even at the risk of their health. Instead of growing its own vegetables in the fields, present rural society prefers to purchase vegetables from Mandis/vegetable shops. One of the key reasons for this change may be the much inflow of money in the rural areas from non-agriculture sector. The rapid shift of agrarian societies into non-agrarian ones has left a large area of land (which was used for growing crops in years ago) uncultivated. On the one side, population of the country is increasing day-by-day and on the other side, percentage of agrarian societies is decreasing day-by-day. There is an urgent need to protect agrarian societies. Otherwise, the day is not far, when man will eat man.

Sunil Kumar

Teacher GMS Jakhar (Tikri),

Udhampur.