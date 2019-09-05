Declare final results of Naib Tehsildar exams

Dear Editor,

I would like to bring to your notice the inordinate delay in the publication of final result for the post of Naib Tehsildar.

It has been four years and six months have passed since the publication of recruitment notification for the aforesaid exam and one year and four months have passed since the conduct of written examination held on 29 April 2018.

Not only this seven months have passed since the conduct of interviews held in Jan 2019.

It has also over three months have passed since the conduct of qualifying Urdu exam for the aforesaid examination on 12 May 2019. The concerned authorities have been citing excuses like shutdown of internet and curfew situations whereas other institutions like JKPSC has published various results including KAS,KCS and Assistant Professors during the same period within a span of 20 days.

Sir, the issue at hand is the excessive,undue and disproportionate delay in the completion of the whole process. This displays the lack of necessary or desirable ethical code of conduct of the JKSSB (Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board)which is the nodal recruitment body for the conduct of this exam. It has led to serious amount of frustration among the aspirants and has decreased the credibility of a hitherto prestigious institution.

Rahul Sharma,

House No. 569, Gali Agnihotri, Panjtirthi,

Jammu.