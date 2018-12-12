Decks clear for Cong govt in MP; Chouhan submits resignation

Share Share 0 Share

Bhopal: The decks are clear for Congress to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh after three-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhhan Wednesday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel.

Patel met a Congress delegation here at noon after the party leaders wrote to her last night, seeking a chance to form the new government in the central Indian state.

Chouhan made it clear that BJP will not stake claim to form government in the state.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party in MP by winning 114 seats, two short of a simple majority. The BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced their parties’ support to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. BSP got two and SP one seat in the MP Assembly polls, held on November 28.

Congress has also claimed support of the four independents, all Congress rebels, who emerged victorious.

After meeting the Governor, senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia came out of the Raj Bhavan and flashed victory signs.(PTI)