DECC organises awareness camp on PMSYM

JAMMU: Continuing with series of organising camps to create awareness about PMSYM, District Employment and Counseling Centre (DECC) Jammu on Wednesday organized a camp at Deoli in Bishnah which was attended by over hundred female members and representatives of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Sanjeev Gupta, Statistical Officer DECC Jammu highlighted the benefits of the scheme and encouraged the participants to avail the pension benefits offered under the Scheme. Employment Officer Shivali Choudhary, Parmeet Singh and Reetika Devi also spoke about other activities being undertaken by DECC Jammu like registration, counseling, self help groups, etc.

Abha Kotwal from National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) elaborated about the role of activities of NRML for the welfare of the society.