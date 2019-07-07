Debate competition held on drug abuse

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Paryas Hemkrish Model High School, Ramban in collaboration with Navyug Margdarshan Society Ramban organised a debate competition on “Nasha Bhagao Desh Bachao” in the school permises.

Chairman of the society Raj Atri was the chief guest on the occassion whereas Panch of Govindpura Sarfaraz Ahmed Katoch was the guest of honour.

As many as 15 students were participated in the dabate function in which Salma Bahar (9th class) adjudged as 1st while Suman Katoch (9th class) & Vedika Kamakshi class 6thadjuged as 2nd position and Sayara Katoch (9th Class) got 3rd position were awarded by the chief guest and guest of honour with trophies.

Speaking on this occasion chief guest through light on the evil affects of drugs in the society and advised the students to aware their parents and other peoples of the society about its adverse result of health.

Aijaz Ahmed, Ravinder Kour and Neelu Kumari perform the duty of judges while Suman Katoch and Syara Katoch of 9th class performed stage proceedings of the function. At the end Principal of the institution S.K Atri also stress that drug addiction is deadly disease and it is big threat for future generation, if not stoped timely, then it is very difficult to produce national builders ho save our country.