Deaths by doctor’s negligence: HC rejects plea for quashing FIR, directs completion of probe within month

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta of Jammu Kashmir High Court (Jammu Wing) on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti, Consultant Gynaecologist in District Hospital Poonch who had sought quashment of FIR No.4/2017 dated January, 14, 2017 registered at Police Station, Poonch under Section 304-A RPC and Section 5 of Prevention of Corruption Act regarding the death of a pregnant lady namely Mussarat Badar, wife of Tanveer Ahmed, resident of Fazlabad, Tehsil Surankote District Poonch and the child who died at 6:30 AM on November 15, 2016 at District Hospital, Poonch.

After hearing Advocate Rozina Afzal appearing for Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti, Advocate Suyash Singh Chandel appearing for Tanveer Ahmed (husband of the deceased/complainant) and Deputy AG Amit Gupta appearing for the State, Justice Gupta observed that whether Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti was present in hospital at relevant time is a question of fact which requires investigation and even perusal of inquiry report of Tehsildar Poonch would reveal that prior to this incident, one more patient had died in Emergency Ward due to alleged negligence of Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti. It has further been stated in the aforesaid report that even Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Hospital, Poonch has raised fingers over the conduct of Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti and the Tehsildar has categorically recommended that investigation in the matter be conducted from some investigating agency. The aforesaid MS has also written to District Magistrate, Poonch vide his letter dated November 15, 2016 that petitioner Gynaecologist did not attend the patient properly on relevant day and time, with the result patient died. He recommended magisterial inquiry. The post-mortem report of the deceased also revealed that deceased died due to rupture of uterus and internal bleeding. The court observed that these are all prima-facie material against the petitioner which requires detailed investigation and on these disputed questions of fact the High Court cannot quash the FIR and scuttle the statutory authority of Police to investigate the matter.

Advocate Chandel argued that on the night intervening November 14/15, 2016, the wife of the complainant developed liver pain and was shifted to District Hospital, Poonch and was admitted vide MRD No.485 and in the records Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti was on duty but was not present in the hospital and Tanveer Hussain along with his relations approached Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti 3/4 times but she did not come to the hospital and finally when the condition of the wife of the complainant deteriorated then all the relatives collectively went to the residence of Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti where she demanded Rs. 5,000 and accordingly the complainant Tanveer Hussain paid Rs. 2,000 and the remaining amount was deferred to be paid after the delivery.

It was submitted that when Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti reached the hospital she casually started check-up of the wife of the complainant and she died within one minute thereafter along with the child. Advocate Chandel further submitted that the deceased died due to the negligence of Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti and she is not entitled to any legal protection from this Court.

Deputy Advocate General Amit Gupta submitted that the Judgments relied upon by the counsel for the petitioner Rozina Afzal are not attracted to the facts of the present case as the petitioner was negligent in discharging her duties and investigation in the matter cannot be scuttled at this stage.

After considering the rival contentions, Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta observed that a written report was lodged but police did not conduct any investigation so written complaint was made before CJM Poonch on November 24, 2016 who directed the Police to investigate the matter under Section 156(3) CrPC but police did not lodge FIR and subsequently the husband of the deceased Tanveer Ahmed filed a writ petition (OWP No.33/2017) in Jammu Wing of the State High Court and the High Court on January, 17, 2017 directed the Police to act upon the order of CJM Poonch and accordingly FIR No.4/2017 under Section 304-A RPC, 5 PC Act was registered on the directions of the High Court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta observed that law with regard to quashing of FIR/Challan/complaint is well settled and these can only be quashed in order to prevent abuse of process of law or to otherwise secure the ends of justice.

With these observations, court dismissed the petition filed by Dr. Shahnaz Bhatti and vacated the stay and further directed SHO Police Station, Poonch to investigate the matter and complete the investigation preferably within one month.