Death trap on National Highway

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

National Highway from Kunjwani to Narwal is the busiest highway as all the heavy vehicles, buses and other light vehicles ply on this route.

All the tourist vehicles to Katra, Srinagar and

other tourist places use this route, but it is unfortunate

that the highway stretch near Greater Kailash is in a

pathetic condition and is leaving a bad impression on the tourists who come here.

The condition of roads is becoming bad to worse as the rain pours down, but the people are compelled to move to meet their daily necessities by some means or the other, trying their luck.

The condition of the road is pitiable. During the peak hours, there is huge traffic jam on this stretch. Many times two-wheeler drivers lose their balance while passing this stretch.

School buses, tourist vehicles, load carriers, trucks; all use this route. Pot holes here are filled with water and it is very difficult to drive as the driver cannot judge the depth of the water and loses balance. It is the busiest road in the outskirts but it is very unfortunate that no one is bothered about the condition of the road.

It’s a mess on this sketch especially during rainy days. People are screaming but the concerned authorities are hardly bothered about the miseries of the commuters. Due to poor condition of the road, we often get late to reach our destination and no traffic person is there to keep a check.

It is definitely harming tourism and is giving a bad impression to the tourists visiting the State.

Rita Sharma,

Greater Kailash, Jammu.