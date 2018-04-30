Death toll in Kabul suicide blasts rises to 21: health ministry

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kabul: At least 21 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and three other journalists, when two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul early today, the health ministry has confirmed.

At least 27 people were wounded and rushed to hospital, where some are in critical condition, spokesman Wahid Majroh told Tolo news, warning the toll could rise. (PTI)