Death toll in Kabul suicide blasts rises to 21: health ministry

Kabul: At least 21 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and three other journalists, when two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul early today, the health ministry has confirmed.
At least 27 people were wounded and rushed to hospital, where some are in critical condition, spokesman Wahid Majroh told Tolo news, warning the toll could rise. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kashmir re-emerges as paradise for filmmakers
Socio-economic standing plays key role in determining health scenario: Dr Sushil
Kashmir re-emerges as paradise for filmmakers
‘Raazi’ deeper than just an Indo-Pak war film: Vicky Kaushal
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 29th – 05th may 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper