Death penalty ordinance is appreciable

Dear Editor,

Happenings of Rape cases of minors are rapidly surfacing in the country viz; Kathua-Rasana case of 8-year old; body parts found of a teenaged girl in a bag in Haryana; Surat Case of 13 year old girl’s dead body with 86 injuries; Rajkot case of 9 year old girl who was also kept in cavitivity nomad girl in Rasana and murdered; a similar case of Etah of U.P and so many other cases like Unnao of U.P in which BJP MLA has been arrested.

In India where girls are so much honoured in the form of “Kanjaks” and even touch their feet to have blessings; the same girls are being abused by the senseless people. Even in jungles; animals can be seen sympathising with the young ones of the animals of the other species; but here in a civil society; such rascals have proved more worst then the beasts and the country which was once used to be called “Sonay Ki Chirya” has been defamed through out the world.

The public in a great rage everywhere in the country and the Union Minister for women and Child Development demanded and now ordinance for death penalty in minor rape cases has been passed in the cabinet and okayed by the President of India. The ordinance is appreciable and is a great need of the time to set the mind set of such people.

The statement usually goes as “Death Penalty is the only solution for the Minor rape cases” and this concept should not give birth to another concept that rape of an adult is not to be seriously dealt with and punished. Some of the suggestions can be put forth as:- (a) Death penalty is the only solution in Minor Rape Case. (ii) In case where only an individual is involved in a rape case in adult cases; thorough investigation is needed and if the rape is proved, penalty if not death but should be life term jailed and making him a permanent im

portant.

In case where two or more persons are involved with an adult women; is a clear cut case of a forcible rape. Rape case if proved through medical check-up and involvement of the individuals; then there is no need to prolong the rape trial case; death penalty in the public should be rule.

Political leaders who are found involved in encouraging such cases and justify the rape case (as in Unnao rape case) and must probably the elected persons; there must be a check over such leaders and dealt with high handedness. A controversial statement of union Minister Santosh Gangwar is not

acceptable.

In juvenile case as per the existing law; a review is needed. Any male who so ever; who has the sense for such rapes, have proved more dangerous as in “Nirvah” rape case and in other cases also; should be punished for which juvenile age is no matter; he must be punished in a similar way as in other cases for meeting justice.

Prof. Kali Dass

Gen. Secretary (AIBCU)