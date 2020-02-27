Death condoled

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Members of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Unit Kathua have condolence the sudden demise of Bodh Raj Sharma, President Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Jammu, on Feb 24, 2020. “We pray the Almighty God to grant peace and Sadgati to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss”.