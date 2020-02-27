Death condoled

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: Members of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Unit Kathua have condolence the sudden demise of Bodh Raj Sharma, President Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Jammu, on Feb 24, 2020. “We pray the Almighty God to grant peace and Sadgati to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss”.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper