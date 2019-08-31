Deal strictly with MVA violators: Mohan Lal Kaith

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: During his extensive tour in District Rajouri, Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu organised multiple awareness camps at various towns/localities in Rajouri District on Friday.

The main objective of the awareness camps were to aware the general public as well as drivers of matadors/auto PSV and TATA Sumo/tempos including transport associations/Unions regarding traffic rules and regulations. The awareness seminars/camps were organized in Rajouri town, Kandi, Budhal, Darhal, Nowshera and Sundarbani areas respectively. Concerned jurisdictional DySP Traffic and DTIs/SOs(T) were also present on the occasions.

During his address, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu stressed on 4 “E”s formula outlined in the National Road Safety Policy which includes Education (awareness about road safety); Engineering (both of roads and vehicles); Enforcement (Effective and uniform implementation of MV act ) and Emergency Care ( Speedy and effective Trauma Care and Management) to minimize the accidents . He further directed them not to ply unfit vehicles and avoid overloading. He also said that an FIR will be registered against the violators for overloading the passenger vehicles and driving license/ Route permit will be sent to concerned RTO for suspension/Cancellation. So far 29 driving licenses and four route permits have been recommended to RTOs/ARTOs for their suspension. Moreover, 110 FIRs have also been registered against the violators in various Police Stations of District Samba, Kathua, and Rajouri & Poonch respectively for indulging in overloading. The SSP Traffic Rural Jammu has also inspected the roads from Rajouri to Thanamandi and Rajouri to Kandi Budhal and Sunderbani /Nowshera

The participants generally requested for plying of more vehicles including SRTC Buses in view of heavy rush of passengers and they have been assured that their genuine demand shall be entertained with the concerned agencies. The general public of the area has applauded the role of traffic Rural Police for streamlining the vehicular movement particularly in towns/busy markets of District Rajouri by way of making various diversion points.

Mohd Rafiq, Dy.SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch and concerned DTIs/SOs(T) have also been directed to launch special drives in their respective areas of responsibilities on daily basis and special stress be given towards visible offences like, triple ridding, without crash helmets, w/o seat belts, use of mobile phones, as well as, overloading/ driving without Driving license.

SSP Traffic Rural Jammu stressed upon the traffic officers to ensure strict implementation of traffic rules in their area of responsibility and dealt the violators under Motor Vehicle Act strictly. Traffic Police Rural Jammu has left no stone unturned to check all the Traffic related menace in order to avoid the traffic jamming, as well as, accidents/incidents. The SSP Traffic Rural Jammu requested the general public to follow the traffic rules for their own safety. The general public, as a whole has to participate in this process and to take responsibility for hassle free movement of vehicles. He further said that enforcement drive will get more stringent in coming days.