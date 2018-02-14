Los Angeles: “Deadpool” director Tim Miller is back to the superhero genre with a secret film set in the ‘X-Men’ universe.
The film, called 143, will be scripted by comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis, who created ‘Jessica Jones’.
The new film is believed to be a spin-off about Kitty Pryde, a young mutant who can walk through walks.
She featured in an issue of the “Uncanny X-Men Volume 143. In that edition, Kitty finds herself battling the N’Garai demon all by herself in the X-Mansion, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Ellen Page played Pryde, who has previously appeared in both X-Men: The Last Stand and Days of Future Past.
Miller is currently in pre-production his reboot of “Terminator”.
The director did not return for the sequel of “Deadpool” due to creative differences with star/producer Ryan Reynolds. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Aamir Khan celebrates Valentine’s Day by listening to ‘Pehla Nasha’
‘Deadpool’ director to develop secret ‘X-Men’ film
Tips to help children deal with exam pressure
Shah Rukh Khan visits Dilip Kumar
Attorney general suit: Weinstein Co. failed to protect women
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper