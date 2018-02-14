‘Deadpool’ director to develop secret ‘X-Men’ film

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Los Angeles: “Deadpool” director Tim Miller is back to the superhero genre with a secret film set in the ‘X-Men’ universe.

The film, called 143, will be scripted by comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis, who created ‘Jessica Jones’.

The new film is believed to be a spin-off about Kitty Pryde, a young mutant who can walk through walks.

She featured in an issue of the “Uncanny X-Men Volume 143. In that edition, Kitty finds herself battling the N’Garai demon all by herself in the X-Mansion, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Ellen Page played Pryde, who has previously appeared in both X-Men: The Last Stand and Days of Future Past.

Miller is currently in pre-production his reboot of “Terminator”.

The director did not return for the sequel of “Deadpool” due to creative differences with star/producer Ryan Reynolds. (PTI)