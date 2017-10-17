DEADLY DAY ON JAMMU ROADS: 5 of family among 6 killed, 29 injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Six persons including five of a family were killed on Monday while 29 got injured in separate road accidents across the Jammu region.

“A family, comprising five members- a couple and three children- were killed when their newly purchased car bearing temporary registration number plunged into a deep gorge at Babore area on Gath road of Doda district.

Police and locals rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation.

Police said, the couple died on-the-spot while their three children were shifted to the District Hospital Doda where they succumbed to their injuries. They were identified as Bashir Ahmad Shah (45), son of Feroz Din Shah, Fatima Begum (35), wife of Bashir Ahmad Shah and their children Zia Bashir (14), Shaika Bano (17) and Nelofar (19), residents of Shiva Asthan Mohalla, Doda.

“The family had purchased the car on October 13,” they said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a woman, identified as Geeta Devi, resident of village Fatehpur Salaria, R S Pura, this afternoon died due to fall from motorcycle at Karan Bagh in Satwari, police said.

The body has been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

In yet another accident, seven passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident and turned turtle near Birpur in Samba district.

“A bus (JK02BP-5727) on way from Sandi, Purmandal to Jammu, this morning turned turtle near Birpur in which seven passengers suffered injuries,” police said. The injured were rushed to GMC Hospital.

The injured were identified as Nusrat Fatima (16), Shamima (38), Sonu (12), Mohammad Asif (18), Vicky Kumar (24), Mohammad Ashfaq (25) and Sofia Akhtar (14).

In the border belt of Rajouri, 22 passengers were injured when a Matador they were travelling turned turtle.

According to a report, a rashly driven Matador (JK14-7636) on way towards Rajouri City from BGBS University, turned turtle on reaching Dhanidhar area, resulting in injuries to 22 persons. One of the seriously injured, identified as Ajaz Ahmed, son of Wali Mohd, resident of Daraj Budhal, was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. The other injured were shifted to District Hospital Rajouri.

Talking to STATE TIMES, some eyewitnesses and injured persons said that the driver of the vehicle, namely Ibrar Ahmed, son of Mohd. Jameel, resident of Chowdhary Nar was driving rashly and after the accident he fled from the spot.

The locals of the area and the university students said that there is no proper check on overloading in public transport on this route.

The drivers are mostly driving the vehicles in drunken condition and they are charging hefty fare from them.

They appealed to the authorities concerned to look into the matter so that the future incidents can be minimised.

The injured were identified as Arti Devi (22), daughter of Gulchin Singh, resident of Argi, Sobia (19), daughter of Abdul Rashid, resident of Poonch, Adina (22), daughter of, Mohd Sultan, resident of Hasplot, Fazal Sagir (22), son of, Sagir Ahmed, resident of Fazalabad, Rubina Kosar, Sajad Ahmed (22), son of Lal Hussain, resident of Palanger, Janu Mirza (7), daughter of Mohd Zaman, resident of Tandkote, Deepak Sharma (20), son of Kewal Krishan, resident of Dhar Sakri, Ashfaq Hussain (20), son of Mohd. Tosif, resident of Danhore, Mohd Araf, son of Mohd Rashid, resident of Gurdan Bala, Yawer Gulzar (22), son of Gulzar, resident of Kulgam, Sahira Kouser (25), daughter of Mohd Sharief, resident of Gambir Mougla, Nazia Kouser (25), daughter of Mohd Naseer, resident of Gambir Mougla, Bilkis Akhter (45),wife of Mohd. Sadi, resident of Danhore, Varsha Samyal (20), daughter of Ajeet Samyal, resident of Sasalkote, Maneera Begum (45), wife of Mohd. Aslam, resident of Danhore, Mohd Owais (7), son of Mohd Usman, resident of Danhore, Mohd Asman (45), son of Farooq Din, resident of Danhore, Nargis Parveen (20), daughter of Shahid, resident of Danhore, Naseer Ahmed (43), Mohd Rashid, W. No. 03, Rajouri and Sahil Ahmed (25), son of Mohd Ayub, resident of Tral, Pulwama.