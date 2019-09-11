Dead body recovered from Nallah

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: In a case of mysterious death a male dead body was recovered by the Kathua Police from local Nallah. The police shifted his body to District Hospital Kathua. During investigation the police identified the deceased as Tara Chand son of Thoru Ram resident of Nayanpur. The police informed the family members of the deceased. The police have started its investigation to know the cause of his death.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper