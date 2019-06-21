DDOs of JKP asked to furnish detail of payment of one month additional salary in lieu of Panchayat/ Municipal Election Duty

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Financial Advisor, Police Headquarter, Srinagar asked all DDOs of J&K Police to furnish the detail of payment of one month additional salary in lieu of Panchayat Municipal Election Duty.

In a letter to all DDOs of J&K Police, Financial Advisor stated, “In reference to aforesaid Headquarters Letter No. PHQ/ACCTTS/2019-20/319-33 Dated April 18, 2019 regarding payment of one month additional salary/wages/enumeration in lieu of Panchayat Municipal Election Duty. In this connection the information is still awaited from your end. Kindly furnish the same through return Fax/E-Mail/Special Messenger within one day after proper authentication/recommendation of competent authority in light of Govt. Order No. 1789-GAD of 2018 Dated December 20, 2018.”