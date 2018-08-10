DDMA Rajouri clears 62 cases

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Rajouri on Friday approved 62 cases and sanctioned Rs. 43.36 Lakh relief to the affected persons here at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad. Present in the meeting were ADDC A S Chib, ADC Koteranka Shafiq Ahmed, ADC Kalakote Khalid Hussain, ACR A Q Mir, SDM Thanamandi Mohd Afzal Mirza, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Tehsildar Rajouri, Thanamandi, Darhal, Manjakote, Koteranka, Khawas, Kalakote, Teryath, Sunderbani and Beripattan.

A total of 86 cases of relief from 10 tehsils of District for damaged houses and crops besides loss of livestock in landslides, flash floods, hailstorms and other natural calamities covered under SDRF norms were taken up for discussion. These included 5 cases of death, 64 of damaged houses/cattle sheds, 15 of livestock lost and 2 others. Of 86 cases, meeting approved 62 cases involving ex-gratia relief amount of Rs 43.36 Lakh. These included 2 from tehsil Manjakote, 41 from Thanamandi, 7 from Darhal, 9 from Koteranka and 1 each from Khawas, Teryath and Kalakote. Of approved cases 51 pertained to damaged houses and cattle sheds and 11 of livestock loss in recent landslides and flash floods caused by cloud burst especially in Thanamandi region. While speaking in the meeting, the DC directed Tehsildars to ensure that all requisite formalities are completed before forwarding cases under SDRF so that the same are cleared without any delay for want of minor formalities. He also enjoined upon them to send such cases within a week time for timely release of relief, compensation.