DDG NCC visits Pre TSC Phase-1 camp

JAMMU: Brig Raghuvir Sadhotra, DDG NCC Directorate J&K visited the ongoing Pre TSC Phase-1 camp at NCC Camping Ground Nagrota. He was received by the Camp Commandant, 2 J&K Girls Bn NCC.
During his visit, he addressed the cadets and resolved the queries of the cadets during question hour session. He stressed on inculcating reading habits adding that the cadets are the pillars of the nation.
Speaking on the occasion, he quoted, “I really salute the parents of NCC cadets who spare their children to attend the camps.” He appreciated the dauntless efforts put in by the training team for selection of TSC team and congratulated them on their excellent performance.
